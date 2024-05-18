Listen Live
The Advertisers of Modern Racing

Published on May 17, 2024

1986 Indy 500

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, Jake and Mike talk about the sponsors and commercials in past Indy 500’s, such as Pennzoil with Rick Mears, Texaco/Havoline, Cam2, and STP with Granatelli that brings back nostalgia for many race fans. 

In the second half of the show, Jake and Mike talk more about in the sponsors that help give the Indy 500 looks such as Willard with Parnelli Jones. They also look into more food/drink sponsorships such as Domino’s on Al Unser Jr along with Budweiser on Bobby Rahal. 

In the final segment of the show, Jake and Mike talk about the popularity with Target and Chip Ganassi Racing along with the Johnny Lightning special. 

