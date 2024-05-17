‘Greatest Spectacle in Tortoise Racing’ Happening Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — If you are anxiously awaiting “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” consider heading to the Indianapolis Zoo to see a… slightly slower race.

The Zoopolis 500 will kick off Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the zoo’s Bicentennial Pavilion.

Here, you can experience the “Greatest Spectacle in Tortoise Racing,” where radiated tortoises will race toward fresh fruit.

You can also meet 500 Festival Princesses, drink chocolate milk, see racers Tony Kanaan and Alexander Rossi act as grand marshals, and more.

Zoopolis 500 “analysis” will start at 11:15 a.m., with tortoises beginning their race at 11:30 a.m. Once the race ends, you will be able to meet the winner and learn more about tortoises and their care.

The Zoopolis 500 is included with general admission. Get tickets at IndianapolisZoo.com.