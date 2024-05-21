Listen Live
Politics

What’s Next for State Rep. Jerry Torr?

Published on May 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

ISRPA Legislative Co-Director, Kelly Myers, joins The Gun Guy show to provide exciting news regarding State Rep. Jerry Torr. Jerry Torr, who recently made announced his retirement, will join Kelly as the other ISRPA Legislative Co-Director. This was officially announced in the President’s Letter, which can be found in the Indiana Shooting Sports News Spring 2024 Newsletter.

SPRING 2024 NEWSLETTER-3.pdf (wildapricot.org)

Guy Relford:

I just learned today that Jerry Torr was actually going to join you guys as your Co-Legislative Director.  That’s a good addition. I look forward to working with you guys.

Please Listen to the discussion in full here:

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

The Gun Guy Podcast on Apple Podcasts

The Gun Guy Podcast | Podcast on Spotify

♫ The Gun Guy Podcast | IHeart Radio 

Listen to the show in its entirety along with older shows here:

Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube:

 

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Graphic of a pile of $20 bills turned into a jigsaw puzzle
Sam Fritz

Indiana Department of Education Accepting Applications for Career Scholarship Account Program

2024 Disney Upfront
Producer Karl

Tony Katz: Stephen A. Smith, I hope it hurts

Blurred police lights.
Kurt Darling

Man Killed, Woman Hurt In East Side Double Shooting

university students at the campus
Casey Daniels

This Indiana town ranked as one of the best big cities for college

Measles viral disease, human skin covered with measles rash, vaccination concept
Producer Karl

84 percent of measles cases in major Chicago outbreak linked to Venezuelan migrants according to CDC report

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close