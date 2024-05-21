What’s Next for State Rep. Jerry Torr?

ISRPA Legislative Co-Director, Kelly Myers, joins The Gun Guy show to provide exciting news regarding State Rep. Jerry Torr. Jerry Torr, who recently made announced his retirement, will join Kelly as the other ISRPA Legislative Co-Director. This was officially announced in the President’s Letter, which can be found in the Indiana Shooting Sports News Spring 2024 Newsletter.

SPRING 2024 NEWSLETTER-3.pdf (wildapricot.org)

Guy Relford:

I just learned today that Jerry Torr was actually going to join you guys as your Co-Legislative Director. That’s a good addition. I look forward to working with you guys.

Please Listen to the discussion in full here:

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

The Gun Guy Podcast on Apple Podcasts

The Gun Guy Podcast | Podcast on Spotify

♫ The Gun Guy Podcast | IHeart Radio

Listen to the show in its entirety along with older shows here:

Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube: