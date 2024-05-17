Listen Live
Man Sentenced for Selling Drugs Involved in Fatal Overdose

Published on May 17, 2024

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An Evansville man is now facing 20 years in prison for selling pills that led to multiple overdoses – one of which was fatal.

According to the Department of Justice, Jeremial Leach used a Snapchat account under the name “Mel” to advertise pills laced with fentanyl. Snapchat is a social media platform known for storing images and videos for limited periods of time.

Evansville Police say they were twice called to a home on Wedeking Avenue on June 25, 2022.

The first time, they revived a woman with naloxone. The second time, they were not able to save a 19-year-old girl, who died. Both females had overdosed due to fentanyl intoxication.

Officers later learned that the 19-year-old had had conversations online with Leach, in which she had asked about buying certain pills. But, Leach did not stop selling drugs following her death.

In August of 2022, Evansville Police revived another woman with naloxone. They soon learned that she had taken a believed oxycodone tablet that she had purchased from Leach.

That October, investigators caught two individuals who had bought drugs at Leach’s home.

Leach was arrested on October 11, 2022. After prison, he will face another five years of supervised release.

