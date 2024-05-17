Listen Live
AG Todd Rokita Discusses Opioid Settlements in Indiana

Published on May 17, 2024

A portrait of Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita

Source: (PHOTO: Todd Rokita)

STATEWIDE–Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is sending opioid settlement funds valued at more than $8.8 million to cities, towns, and counties across the state.

Rokita says his team secured the settlements from companies that are accused of contributing to the state’s opioid epidemic through irresponsible and/or unlawful actions.

“Hoosiers have seen far too many of our loved ones suffer and even die from opioid addiction and overdose. Misconduct by drug companies helped start this epidemic in the first place, and it has played a large role in perpetuating the crisis. We can’t bring back lost lives, but we can hold these companies accountable and enable communities to use settlement funds on prevention, treatment and enforcement programs,” said Rokita.

This round of distributions includes a one-time payment representing communities’ share of a settlement with Publicis Health to resolve investigations into the global marketing and communications firm’s role in the prescription opioid crisis. Investigators say Publicis helped Purdue Pharma and other opioid manufacturers market and sell opioids.

In addition, there are also payments that include settlement funds from two distributors-AmerisourceBergen (now known as Cencora) and Cardinal Health. Additional distribution payments are expected this fall from Cencora, Cardinal Health, McKesson, Teva, Janssen, CVS, and Allergen.

The settlement framework continues to be a 50-50 split between the state and local governments.

 

 

