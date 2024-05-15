Listen Live
National

Biden Says He Accepted CNN Debate Invitation For June 27 To Face Trump

Published on May 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US President Joe Biden

Source: Anadolu / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C.–President Biden says he’s accepted an invitation from CNN to debate Donald Trump on June 27th.

In a post on X, Biden said he accepted the offer and challenged the former president to agree to the debate. He wrote, “over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place.” Biden in a video this morning challenged Trump to two debates.

Trump posted a response on Truth Social saying, “I am ready and willing to debate Crooked Joe at the two proposed times in June and September.”

More to come.

 

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
US-crime-shooting
Producer Karl

Joe Hogsett has found his guy

Ramp Metering
Kurt Darling

Growing Pains: Drivers React To First Full Day Of Ramp Metering

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Indiana Fever v Connecticut Sun 3 items
John Herrick

Fever Fall in Regular Season Opener

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks - Game Five 4 items
John Herrick

Knicks Pummel Pacers on Boards, Take Game 5

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close