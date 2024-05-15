Biden Says He Accepted CNN Debate Invitation For June 27 To Face Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C.–President Biden says he’s accepted an invitation from CNN to debate Donald Trump on June 27th.
In a post on X, Biden said he accepted the offer and challenged the former president to agree to the debate. He wrote, “over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place.” Biden in a video this morning challenged Trump to two debates.
Trump posted a response on Truth Social saying, “I am ready and willing to debate Crooked Joe at the two proposed times in June and September.”
More to come.
