Listen Live
Local

Saturday 5K and Event to Support Brain Cancer Research

Published on May 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Child patient with IV line in hand sleep on hospital bed. Medical palliation healthcare concept

Source: (Pornpak Khunatorn/Getty Images)

CARMEL, Ind. — This weekend, you and your family can spend some time outside while raising money for brain cancer research.

The Kelli’s Kegs N’ Eggs 5K will be happening at the Bier Brewery in Carmel Saturday. In addition to supporting research, the event raises money for families affected by glioblastoma multiforme, as well as for college scholarships.

Even if you are not keen on running or walking, you are still encouraged to attend. The event will also feature a silent auction, live music, breakfast, and more.

According to the Mayo Clinic, glioblastoma multiforme (glioblastoma) is an aggressive form of cancer that first impacts the brain or spinal cord. Kelli McLaughlin, for whom the 5K event is named, had this cancer before she died in April of 2023.

This year’s Kelli’s Kegs N’ Eggs 5K event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Register and get additional information here. You can also donate to the American Brain Tumor Association here.

Event Address:

Bier Brewery – Carmel

13720 North Meridian Street

Carmel, IN

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Events Local News - Health Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
US-crime-shooting
Producer Karl

Joe Hogsett has found his guy

Indiana state of United States flag on flagpole textile cloth fabric waving on the top sunrise mist fog 3 items
Staff

These Three Indiana Cities Are Among The Safest In The Country

2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days
John Herrick

Indy Star Columnist Suspended Over Comment Made to Caitlin Clark

Ryan Hedrick

Man Dies in Noblesville Trench Collapse

close up of hand in jail background.
Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Man Faces Charges for Murdering Utah Police Officer

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close