Listen Live
Local

Indy Teenager Charged in Sunday Carjacking on North Side

Published on May 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police lights

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager has been charged in a weekend carjacking on the north side of Indianapolis.

It was midnight Sunday, May 12th, when Indianapolis Metro Police got word of a person who was carjacked on North California Street on Indy’s north side, just off of I-65.

The victim was a rideshare driver who came to pick someone up. The “customer” showed up with three other people, got into the car, and pulled guns and demanded the driver leave the car. The driver got out and called police. It took about two hours for IMPD to track the car to Allisonville Road.

The suspects did not pull over and led police on a chase. The car came to a stop on North Keystone Avenue where two of the suspects bailed and made a run for it. The driver stayed behind and was arrested.

Police managed to catch one of the suspects, a 16-year-old. They face charges of armed robbery, dangerous possession of a firearm, and resisting law enforcement.

If you have any more info about Sunday’s carjacking or the suspects involved, you can call Detective Scott Nickels at the IMPD Robbery Office at 317-327-3475 or send him an e-mail at Scott.Nickels@indy.gov.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News Topic - Other

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days
John Herrick

Indy Star Columnist Suspended Over Comment Made to Caitlin Clark

An image of the Kroger logo.
Sascha Nixon

Kroger Offering Discount for ‘Senior Shoppers’ Wednesday

photo of the northern lights in Northern Indiana last night 37 items
Nick Cottongim

Photos: Hoosiers See Northern Lights In The Sky

Blurred police lights.
Kurt Darling

Teenagers Involved In A SWAT Situation On East Side

Jennifer McCormick
Kurt Darling

McCormick: “We are on the correct side of issues.”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close