ICYMI “Liberation Encampments” are more like Adult Day Care

The “Liberation Encampments” popping up on college campuses are more like Adult Day Care and not forms of legitimate protest as the media would have you to believe.
This Columbia student demanded that the “protesters” receive food and humanitarian aid.
This young lady seems very nice:
Even Hollywood is getting sick of them:
Robert Deniro has had enough:
Ethan Hatcher:
We see how unserious these individuals are… These liberation zones are little more than adult day care centers…These people think they are civil rights activists but in actuality they’re just childish clowns … You notice that you never see any of these demonstrations happening at a trade school? It’s only happening at liberal colleges.
Hollywood having enough bonus:
Listen to the discussion in full here:
Listen to the show in full here:
