Listen Live
Local

State Treasurer’s Office Buys Another $5 Million in Israeli Bonds

Published on May 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bills in high denominations

Source: PHOTO: Ingram Publishing/Thinkstock

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Treasurer recently announced that his office is buying another five million dollars-worth of Israeli Bonds, and he spoke with WIBC’s Tony Katz about that decision Wednesday.

With many college students around the country currently protesting in favor of Palestine, State Treasurer Daniel Elliott discussed the financial benefits of maintaining an alliance with Israel.

Dozens of people are arrested by the Indiana State Police...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

He explained that buying some of the country’s bonds will actually help Hoosiers, arguing, “We don’t need to boycott and divest, but engage and invest.”

Basically, in purchasing these bonds, Indiana has “bought” some of Israel’s debt. So, the country will repay the state at a fixed interest rate over the course of three years.

Dozens of people are arrested by the Indiana State Police...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

And, this is not the first time such an agreement has been reached in recent months.

The State Treasurer said his office invested another $25 million in Israeli Bonds just a few months ago. In total, Indiana has about $110 million in bonds for the Middle Eastern nation.

Elliott is confident that this is a “good investment” for Hoosiers that will help lower local taxes. He noted that “Israel has never missed a payment on its debt service.”

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Business & Economy Local News - State Government Sentiment - Informed Topic - Community Topic - Local News Topic - Politics

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
The logo for the Hoosier Lottery.
Donnie Burgess

Indy Man Wins 2nd Largest Hoosier Lottery Jackpot

2024 Sundance Film Festival - "Daughters" Premiere
Staff

Jerry Seinfeld Says Woke Culture Ruined TV Comedy

Kurt Darling

What Rescheduling Pot Could Mean For Indiana

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Ryan Hedrick

Beech Grove Police Shoot and Kill Man at Apartment Complex

The farmer's market on Monument Circle
Sascha Nixon

Original Farmers’ Market Kicks Off Wednesday in Indy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close