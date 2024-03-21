Listen Live
Local

Austin Man Arrested After Stealing Police Car

Published on March 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Lights

Source: WISH-TV

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — An Austin man was arrested Thursday morning after stealing a police vehicle and leading officers on a high-speed chase in southern Indiana.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Scottsburg City Police Department were investigating an unrelated call at the I-65 Studio Suites Hotel near Exit 29 in Scottsburg. While investigating that call, officers learned that a male individual had gained entry into one of the Scottsburg police cars in the hotel parking lot and had driven away. Officers located the stolen car traveling southbound on I-65 a few miles south of the city. When the officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled southbound, sometimes traveling over 100 mph.

As the car continued southbound, deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Clark County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police troopers joined the pursuit. Officers deployed stop stick tire deflation devices near the 12 and 9-mile markers in Clark County. Despite damage to the tires, the driver continued southbound at speeds approaching 140 mph. A trooper maneuvered behind the car in an attempt to stop the vehicle. Before that could happen, the driver lost control of the car, veering into the concrete median barrier around the 3-mile marker near Eastern Blvd. The vehicle eventually stopped as it scrapped against the barrier wall.

The driver, identified as Roger Stamper, 44, of Austin, exited through the passenger side door of the car shortly after the crash. Officers utilized tasers to subdue Stamper when he refused to follow commands. Stamper was placed into custody and medically cleared before officers transported him to the Scott County Jail in Scottsburg.

Stamper was cited for numerous traffic offenses, and he was also charged with theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, aggressive driving, reckless driving, and driving while suspended.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Police Lights
Local

Austin Man Arrested After Stealing Police Car

Image of Carson Hughes
Local

Update: Indiana DNR Finds Body of Missing Teenager

Police Lights
Local

Update: Suspect Arrested for Broad Ripple Shooting

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

--Developers are about to build an $18 million apartment community
News

Southport to See $18 Million Investment in Redevelopment Project

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local

Saturday Night Shooting Kills One in Fishers

Police lights
Local

A Person Fatally Shot at a Home on the Far East Side of Indianapolis

Tokyo annular solar eclipse 2012
Local

ISP: Don’t Stop On Interstates During Solar Eclipse

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close