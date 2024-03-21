Listen Live
Crime

Delphi Murders Case: Will there ever be justice for Abby and Libby?

WIBC's Donnie Burgess joins Saturday Night on the Circle to provide updates on the case

Published on March 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Delphi Murders case is arguably the biggest legal case in terms of public interest in Indiana since Mike Tyson. WIBC’s Donnie Burgess joined Saturday Night on the Circle to provide an update. 

To the casual observer, the missteps by the prosecution may not be known. But the errors made by the prosecution may end up creating “reasonable doubt” for the jurors. 

Ethan Hatcher: 

The state at this point should be ashamed… if the standard is “beyond a reasonable doubt” the missteps taken by the prosecution have created that doubt at every step of the way… Potentially exonerating evidence that doesn’t even connect back to Richard Allen, completely blowing up the case. 

Richard Allen in Cuffs

Source: WISHTV / WISHTV

There’s been an update to the case since this interview:

Delphi Murders Case Hearing Ends After Hours of Back & Forth (wibc.com)

Catch the latest on the Delphi Murders Case from WIBC.com

Delphi Case Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM

 

Catch the Saturday Night on the Circle in its entirety and older shows here:

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube:

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Image of Carson Hughes
Local

Update: Indiana DNR Finds Body of Missing Teenager

Police Lights
Local

Update: Suspect Arrested for Broad Ripple Shooting

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

--Developers are about to build an $18 million apartment community
News

Southport to See $18 Million Investment in Redevelopment Project

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local

Saturday Night Shooting Kills One in Fishers

Police lights
Local

A Person Fatally Shot at a Home on the Far East Side of Indianapolis

Tokyo annular solar eclipse 2012
Local

ISP: Don’t Stop On Interstates During Solar Eclipse

Bills in high denominations
Local

Investigators: Kokomo Woman Stole More than $400,000 from Employer

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close