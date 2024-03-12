Mass Ave Hit & Run Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

INDIANAPOLIS — The man accused of a hit and run that killed one and injured two others at the intersection of College and Massachusetts Avenues plead not guilty Tuesday morning.

27-year-old Salvador Banales is currently facing eight charges including:

– Two counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury

– One count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death

– One count of causing catastrophic injury when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated

– One count of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated

– Two counts of leaving the scene of an accident

– One count of false informing

Banales has been ordered to stay in Indiana even if bond is posted. His bond hearing is set for Wednesday, March 13th.

A jury trial has been scheduled for June 24th. If convicted on all charges Banales could face up to 40 years in prison.