Hoosiers Use Big Second Half to Knock Off Maryland

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team erased a double digit deficit to come back and beat the Maryland Terrapins Sunday afternoon 83-78.

Indiana trailed 43-33 at halftime and then 51-35 in the second half, but then outscored Maryland over the final 17:51 by a count of 48-27. At one point in the second half, they held Maryland to without a made field goal for more than six minutes.

The Hoosiers shot 73% in the second half. Mackenzie Mgbako (pictured) started it all for Indiana by scoring 18 of his 24 points in the second half and made 6 of his 8 field goals. Indiana’s other double figurer scorers were Malik Reneau (14), Xavier Johnson (13), and Trey Galloway (12). Kel’el Ware had nine points, but also snagged 18 rebounds.

Indiana made 7 of 16 three-point shots (44%).

Maryland only had three turnovers in the first half, but seven in the second half. They were led by Jahmir Young with 22 points.

Indiana completes the season sweep over Maryland because they also beat them in December 65-53.

Up next for the Hoosiers is the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Minnesota on Wednesday night. Tipoff is at 9 pm. Pregame coverage begins at 8 with 93.1 WIBC.

After that, Indiana’s final regular season game before the Big Ten Tournament is Michigan State on March 10. That day will also be Senior Day.