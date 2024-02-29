Indianapolis Adds 4 to Police Command Staff, Creates Operations Support Bureau

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chief Chris Bailey of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday made the final four appointments to his command staff and announced a new bureau.
The operations support bureau will focus on mental health and enhance community-policing efforts.
News 8 spoke to the Bailey, who became chief Feb. 12, about the department’s next generation.
“I’m proud to complete my command staff team today. It’s a diverse group of individuals who have a vast amount of experience both internally and externally that are really going to take this department to the next level. New generation of police leaders here. I’m excited about the future of IMPD.”
IMPD says its new bureau will be the next step in efforts to modernize operations and adapt to the changing landscape of law enforcement.
Bailey believes the changes will make the department more effective and efficient moving forward.
