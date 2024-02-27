Listen Live
Local News

Gorton’s Seafood expanding to Lebanon and Creating 163 New Jobs

Gorton's Seafood expanding to Lebanon and Creating 163 New Jobs

Published on February 27, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 

Gorton's Seafood

Source: Gorton’s Seafood / Gorton’s Seafood

 

LEBANON, Ind– Gorton’s Seafood is coming to Lebanon. This expansion will create 163 full-time permanent jobs with an investment of $89.3 million by 2029. Gorton’s currently employs over 470 employees in North America. The project starts March 2024, with facility opening in late 2025. The location of the new expansion is 419 South Mount Zion Road, Lebanon.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close