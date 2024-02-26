Indianapolis City Crews Tackle Potholes with Hot Mix Asphalt

INDIANAPOLIS — City crews are fixing potholes on the near Southeast side using hot mix asphalt, as confirmed by Corey Ohlenkamp, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works spokesperson.

Hot mix asphalt is applied at a high temperature, which enables the materials and oil to stick to the road and bond to the asphalt, resulting in a more durable repair.

“That’s going to stop water and other material from getting underneath and popping the patch out,” said Ohlenkamp. “We have a lot of tools in our toolbox to address roadway damage. One of the big things is preventive maintenance.”

Ohlenkamp says the city has $79 million worth of drainage infrastructure work. This work is particularly important as pooled water on roads can cause damage to the road surfaces, particularly during winter when it can seep beneath the surface and freeze, leading to cracks in the asphalt.

“That’s what we don’t want to see happen,” said Ohlenkamp. “Anytime we are doing those investment infrastructures on making sure our drainage is up to snuff, that’s helping us keep that water off the roadway.”

The city also uses a lower-grade version of the hot mix, called cold mix, as a temporary solution to treat the road until a long-term plan can be implemented.

Crews are now working eight-hour shifts for the “pothole blitz” instead of ten-hour shifts at the start of winter.

“Potholes are something we deal with year-round,” added Ohlenkamp. “We will continue dealing with these in June, July, August, September, and October. Even in December. We fill something like 577 pothole requests.”

You can report a pothole using the Request Indy website and mobile app or by calling the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622.