Malukas Hurt, Arrow McLaren Weighing Options As IndyCar Season Nears

INDIANAPOLIS — David Malukas is one of IndyCar’s most promising young drivers as he switched to Arrow McLaren Racing this off-season.

His debut with the team may be delayed, though, as the team has confirmed that Malukas was hurt in a mountain biking accident this week and will require surgery on his hand which he broke.

Malukas, now in his third year racing in the NTT IndyCar Series, is slated to pilot the No. 6 Arrow McLaren car full-time this upcoming season.

As first reported by RACER Magazine, the timetable for his recovery once he has his surgery remains unknown. The team says that the timetable all depends on how his surgery goes.

The team has options should Malukas end up sidelined for the season’s opening race at St. Petersburg in less than a month.

They could bring someone off the street who has yet to land a ride. They also have Zach Veach to fall back on. Veach has been a reserve driver for AMSP in the last year.

It’s more likely than not that Malukas would be ready to driver for the team at the season-opening race, but a more pressing issue for the team is whether or not Malukas would be ready to test IndyCar’s new hybrid engine and chassis at Sebring February 22nd.

The series is planning to roll out the new hybrid model some time during the season after the Indianapolis 500. This means any and all testing time of the hybrid from this point until it’s roll out is invaluable.