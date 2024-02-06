Riley Green to Headline Firestone Legends Day Concert May 25

INDIANAPOLIS–Platinum-selling country music star Riley Green will headline the Firestone Legends Day Concert on Saturday, May 25 at the Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis.

President of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Doug Boles says the celebration of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” expands into downtown Indianapolis with the concert held the night before the 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

“The countdown to the green flag on Race Day is full of unmatched energy and excitement,” said Boles. “While fans sing along to hits by Riley Green at the Firestone Legends Day Concert at a fantastic venue in downtown Indianapolis, IMS will be ready to welcome more than 300,000 at 6 a.m. the following morning.”

Tickets will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. ET Friday, Feb. 9, at LiveNation.com.

Green has charted four top-20 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay Charts: “There Was This Girl”, “I Wish Grandpa’s Never Died,” “Half of Me (with Thomas Rhett), and “Different ‘Round Here” (with Luke Combs).

Before he was a recording artist, Green was a Division 1 FCS Quarterback on the Jacksonville State University football team.