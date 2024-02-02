Terre Haute Man Leads Police on Foot Chase, Gets Tased

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.— A Terre Haute man faces charges after troopers said he led them on a chase.
Thursday evening around 8:00 an Indiana State Police trooper attempted a traffic stop for expired plates on Stephen Michael Jr, 47, of Terre Haute near Lafayette Ave and Garfield Ave.
Michael pulled over – but then bolted on foot. The Trooper followed the suspect and gave commands to stop, but the suspect continued, He reportedly jumped several fences to try and get away. One of the fences he was jumping gave way and broke. That is when police used their taser.
Police allege Michael was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was medically cleared and booked into the Vigo County Jail without further incident.
