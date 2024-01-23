Federal Judge Allows Lawsuit Claiming Sex Abuse at Butler University to Continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit against Butler University that accuses a former athletic trainer of sexual abuse.
Judge James Sweeney on Monday rejected Butler’s request to throw out the lawsuit filed by four former university athletes.
The women claim they were sexually abused by Michael Howell when he worked as a trainer for Butler before being fired in 2022.
The lawsuit claims Howell “groomed, illicitly photographed, and sexually assaulted” numerous members of the Butler women’s soccer team.
The women, who are not publicly identified in the lawsuit, said the assaults and sexual misconduct included Howell rubbing his genital area on the athletes, and dripping sweat on them as he groped them.
The women allege the assaults happened in Butler’s training room, offices, buses, and in private hotel rooms on road games.
The woman also accuse the university and Ralph Rieff, the school’s athletics director, failed to properly supervise Howell.
Judge Sweeney rejected the university’s argument that Indiana’s medical malpractice laws blocked the federal lawsuit.
The judge also ruled that state law allows negligent supervision claims against employees and not just their employers.
Butler fired Howell after a Title IX Panel determined Howell had “sexually harassed, sexually assaulted, and stalked” at least one of the victims.
The panel also found Howell “created an unconscionably abusive environment.”
Trial in the case has been set for June of 2025.
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 16, 2024
-
Indianapolis must do better than André Carson
-
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 19, 2024
-
Report: Colts Owner Jim Irsay Suffered Drug Overdose
-
Indy Coffee Shop Owner Says ‘Pop-Up Wedding’ Overran Business
-
20-Year-Old Convicted of Muder of Man in Backyard During 2022 Party
-
Freezing Rain to Start Monday Into Tuesday Before Temps Reach Highs of 50 Degrees
-
How Investigators Solved an Indiana Cold Case from 1975