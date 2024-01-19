Crash Kills Tow Truck Driver on Indiana Toll Road

LAGRANGE COUNTY, IND — A tow truck driver, Martin Troyer, 63, from Sturgis, Michigan, lost his life in a collision on the Indiana Toll Road at mile marker 114.2. Troyer was connecting a semi-truck involved in an earlier crash on Thursday.

The incident involved a 2021 white Dodge Ram driven by Umidjon Abduazizov, 31, from Brooklyn, NY, towing an enclosed trailer. The Dodge lost control while heading eastbound, side-swiping the tow truck parked on the inside shoulder of westbound lanes. It then continued eastbound, colliding with the tow truck driver and the previously crashed semi in the median. Another worker at the scene sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Although drugs and alcohol are not suspected, excessive speed in road conditions is considered a contributing factor. Slippery roads due to overnight and morning snowfall resulted in multiple crashes and slide-offs throughout the morning.

Details will be sent to the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office for review.