Democrat Maxwell Frost Wants To Get Rid Of The Statue Of Liberty

Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., had a hot take during a House Oversight and Accountability committee hearing about immigration.

In a fiery speech, the first-term congressman slammed the GOP’s Secure the Border Act, a border security and immigration bill passed back in May that would restrict the asylum process for people crossing the border and require resumed construction on the southern border wall. During the speech, Frost presented a mock bill to remove the Statue of Liberty for Republicans to also pass.

“My colleagues from the other side of the aisle, let’s be honest with immigrants who deserve better than what you’re offering them. Don’t welcome immigrants if you plan to reject them. If you keep pushing your bigoted H.R. 2 bill, then also pass this bill. I’ve taken the liberty of drafting it for you,” Frost said, holding up the draft. “It removes the Statue of Liberty, our largest symbol that tells people to come here.”

“This is who you are, removing the fabric of America. So, I want to know which Republican, who supports and voted for H.R.2, will introduce this bill,” he continued. “If you’re gonna support H.R.2 and these bigoted measures, the least you can do is not be a damn liar.”

Mason Di Palma from the Republican State Leadership Committee responded to Frost’s speech, writing that “You can be for legal immigration and a secure border, it’s not something we have to choose between.”

The Statue of Liberty was a gift from France to commemorate the centennial of the end of the Revolutionary War in 1776. The statue became a symbol of welcome for immigrants who arrived by sea and immigrated legally through Ellis Island.