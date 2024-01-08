Listen Live
19 Year Old Hospitalized after Serious Crash Sunday in Anderson

Published on January 8, 2024

Police cars in Anderson, Ind.

Source: PHOTO: WISH TV File photo

ANDERSON, Ind– On Sunday the Anderson Police responded to a serious injury crash between an SUV and a pickup truck on W. 53rd Street. Preliminary details depict that the SUV, driven by Jacob Heath (19), was traveling westbound before losing control, swerving into the eastbound lane, and colliding with the pickup truck. During the crash, Heath suffered severe injury and was ultimately transported to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment. More details will be released as they become available.

