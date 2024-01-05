Congresswoman Spartz Advocates Border Action, Labels Cartels as Terrorist Groups

INDIANAPOLIS –Indiana Congresswoman Victoria Spartz (R-IN-5th) made another visit to the border this week, accompanied by House Speaker Mike Johnson and around 60 GOP House lawmakers, including Rep. Erin Houchin. During the visit, Spartz highlighted the need for the White House to take concrete steps to address the issue of illegal immigration.

Ongoing House impeachment talks against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas coincide with discussions between House Republicans and the White House on increased military aid for Ukraine and Israel. The GOP holds back authorization for additional aid pending President Biden’s commitment to significant border policy changes.

“It has become modern-day slavery what cartels are doing to desperate people,” Spartz told Tony Katz and The Morning News. “It’s also a huge fiscal burden for the country, which we already have big problems without.”

Spartz, an immigrant from Ukraine who arrived in the U.S. in 2000, obtained U.S. citizenship in 2006. Her husband, Jason Spartz, is a former state senator and a native of Indiana. According to her, migrants used to inform the U.S. Border Patrol that they were coming to America to seek asylum, but now they don’t bother to do so.

“Border Patrol was given an order to just let them (migrants) in and give them a piece of paper and a lot of benefits,” Spartz said. “I think that’s very destructive and dangerous to have this large numbers. [Migrants] are also being taken advantage of by cartels.”

Spartz suggested that the Mexican government should collaborate with the U.S. to address the crisis at the border. Additionally, she proposed classifying Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups.