Quick-Thinking Cop Credited for Saving a Child’s Life

SOUTH BEND, IND –Earlier this week, Officer Brian Meador was working at his desk when he heard a commotion in the lobby. Concerned, he quickly went over to see a couple in a panicked state, stating that their young child needed help.

While driving to the hospital, the child had become unresponsive near the South Bend Police Department. Without any hesitation, Officer Meador grabbed the child and began performing chest compressions as medics approached.

Before the medics even entered the lobby, the child had become responsive. The family has informed us that the child is continuing to recover, and they are grateful for Officer Meador’s prompt medical assistance.