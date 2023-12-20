Listen Live
Local News

Quick-Thinking Cop Credited for Saving a Child’s Life

While driving to the hospital, the child had become unresponsive near the South Bend Police Department.

Published on December 20, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

SOUTH BEND, IND –Earlier this week, Officer Brian Meador was working at his desk when he heard a commotion in the lobby. Concerned, he quickly went over to see a couple in a panicked state, stating that their young child needed help.

While driving to the hospital, the child had become unresponsive near the South Bend Police Department. Without any hesitation, Officer Meador grabbed the child and began performing chest compressions as medics approached.

Before the medics even entered the lobby, the child had become responsive. The family has informed us that the child is continuing to recover, and they are grateful for Officer Meador’s prompt medical assistance.
SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close