Kamala And Biden Are Not On The Same Page Over Israel-Hamas

Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden have been having serious disagreements lately in regard to the Israel-Hamar War.

“Harris has been telling colleagues in the administration that she wants the White House to show more concern publicly for the humanitarian damage in Gaza, where Israel is locked in a bloody and prolonged battle with Hamas, according to three people familiar with Harris’ comments,” Politico reported.

One person “close to the vice president’s office” claimed that Harris wants the U.S. to be tougher on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The vice president has reportedly asked that the U.S. government be “more forceful at seeking a long-term peace and two-state solution.”

The people who commented on Harris’ role in the matter were granted anonymity in order to discuss private conversations.

Kirsten Allen, Harris’ press secretary, said “there is no daylight between the president and the vice president, nor has there been” and that the two are aligned and “have been clear: Israel has a right and responsibility to defend itself; humanitarian aid must be allowed to flow into Gaza; innocent civilians must be protected; and the United States remains committed to a two-state solution.”

She also added that she “would caution the media about citing anonymous sources in the ‘orbit’ about sensitive national security conversations between the president and vice president that take place in the Oval office.”