Kamala And Biden Are Not On The Same Page Over Israel-Hamas

Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden have been having serious disagreements lately in regard to the Israel-Hamar War.
“Harris has been telling colleagues in the administration that she wants the White House to show more concern publicly for the humanitarian damage in Gaza, where Israel is locked in a bloody and prolonged battle with Hamas, according to three people familiar with Harris’ comments,” Politico reported.
One person “close to the vice president’s office” claimed that Harris wants the U.S. to be tougher on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The vice president has reportedly asked that the U.S. government be “more forceful at seeking a long-term peace and two-state solution.”
The people who commented on Harris’ role in the matter were granted anonymity in order to discuss private conversations.
Kirsten Allen, Harris’ press secretary, said “there is no daylight between the president and the vice president, nor has there been” and that the two are aligned and “have been clear: Israel has a right and responsibility to defend itself; humanitarian aid must be allowed to flow into Gaza; innocent civilians must be protected; and the United States remains committed to a two-state solution.”
She also added that she “would caution the media about citing anonymous sources in the ‘orbit’ about sensitive national security conversations between the president and vice president that take place in the Oval office.”
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
Second-Largest Jackpot in Hoosier Lottery History Won in Speedway
-
Teacher Fired After Complaining About Students in Recording
-
2 Indiana Cities Ranked Among the Top 50 to Live in by Money.com
-
Cathedral High School on Lockdown Tuesday Afternoon
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Colts Wide Receiver Alec Pierce joins the Company
-
Did John Kerry Just FART During Climate Change Panel??
-
One Fatality in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Michigan Road Involving Ambulance