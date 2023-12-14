ISP: Vehicle Pursuits Rise in Indianapolis for 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — State Police have reported a significant increase in vehicle pursuits in and around Capitol City over the past year. Non-compliance issues have also been on the rise in police agencies throughout the state.

Sergeant John Perrine said that while some police departments have updated their pursuit policies, the state police still have the power to decide when to end a chase. This year, State Police has had 318 vehicle pursuits in Indianapolis, which is a significant increase from the 126 pursuits recorded last year.

“We work hard to ensure the safety of our community, and part of that is enforcing laws. These laws are for a purpose so that people can feel safe in their own neighborhoods, and we take a lot of pride in ensuring the road is safe for others,” Perrine said.

Perrine believes that building relationships with the community is crucial for police to gain trust and cooperation when solving crimes.

“The overwhelming majority of police officers are out here working hard, doing it the right way, with the right intentions to make their community safe. There’s a select few people who choose to try to live beyond those laws and push the envelope a little bit, and those are the ones that are making our community unsafe.”

Perrine says encounters with people in the community, whether during traffic stops or otherwise, are never routine.

“99.99% of our interactions go on a day-to-day basis exactly like you would expect them to go,” he said. “Whether that would be helping somebody, issuing them a ticket, even making an arrest. The vast majority of those go without incident. But then we have that small percentage of the people who choose otherwise, and then the police are required to react upon the choices of someone else.”