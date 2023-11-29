Christie Says He Won’t Team Up With Nikki Haley To Fight Trump

Recent New Hampshire polls have shown Republican presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Chris Christie running second and third, respectively, in a state that could prove to be crucial in the GOP effort to stop frontrunner Donald Trump.
This has led to the idea that Christie and Haley should team up to combat Trump. Christie wa asked about this possibility but he shot the idea down.
“This idea of people just doing math and adding up numbers, that’s not the way voters vote,” the former New Jersey governor said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “Let’s let the campaign move forward. This is the smallest Republican field at this stage in this century that did not include an incumbent.”
Christie is polling third in the early primary state of New Hampshire, with just over 11 percent support among his average ranking of recent surveys, trailing Haley at nearly 19 percent and Mr. Trump at almost 46 percent.
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
-
The Dangers of Brown Friday & How You Can Prepare for the Worst
-
Fitness Studios Say Holding Company Has Not Paid Employees
-
Police: Woman Killed, Infant Hurt in Head-On Crash with Semi-Truck
-
ISP: Truck Driver Killed After Exiting Vehicle
-
Small Plane Crashes Near Shelbyville Airport, Two People Dead
-
U.S. 31 Lanes Now Open After Fatal Crash
-
Fishers Marching Band Appears in 2023 Macy's Parade
-
Feds, Rush County Sheriff Search Home In Valerie Tindall's Disappearance