Christie Says He Won’t Team Up With Nikki Haley To Fight Trump

Recent New Hampshire polls have shown Republican presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Chris Christie running second and third, respectively, in a state that could prove to be crucial in the GOP effort to stop frontrunner Donald Trump.

This has led to the idea that Christie and Haley should team up to combat Trump. Christie wa asked about this possibility but he shot the idea down.

“This idea of people just doing math and adding up numbers, that’s not the way voters vote,” the former New Jersey governor said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “Let’s let the campaign move forward. This is the smallest Republican field at this stage in this century that did not include an incumbent.”

Christie is polling third in the early primary state of New Hampshire, with just over 11 percent support among his average ranking of recent surveys, trailing Haley at nearly 19 percent and Mr. Trump at almost 46 percent.