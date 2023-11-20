Fort Wayne Police Shoot Driver Attempting to Hit Them

FORT WAYNE, IND — Police shot a person in a vehicle who they say was trying to run over a cop. The shooting happened on Sunday morning in the area of Babcock and Winchester Roads area before noon.

The Initial reports indicated that several individuals were involved in a fight, and a car was driving into a house. When police arrived, an officer who felt threatened by the car that was trying to run him over fired his weapon into the car, hitting the driver.

Fortunately, the officer did not sustain any injuries. The current condition of the driver is unknown at this time. Authorities detained multiple people involved in the incident.

The investigation involves the Fort Wayne Police Department, Indiana State Police, and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.