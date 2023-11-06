Listen Live
USDA: Tyson Foods Recall “Fun Nuggets”, Possibly Contaminated

Published on November 6, 2023

NATIONWIDE — You may want to check your kitchen before you make lunch or dinner today.

Nearly 30-thousand pounds of Tyson Foods brand dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets are being recalled. The Tyson Foods “Fun Nuggets” may have metal pieces inside, said the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The contaminated nuggets were made on September 5th.

Tyson Foods announced the closure of its Indiana plant earlier this year.

24/7 Metro News Service contributed to this story.

