Bloodhound Training as K-9 Officer in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A baby bloodhound is now training as a K-9 officer with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Four-month-old Ellie Mae was given to the department by the Jimmy Ryce Center nonprofit, which gifts bloodhounds in an effort to help officers find abducted and/or lost children.
The puppy is currently working with her handler, Jennifer Ressett. Their training has already included sessions with the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice.
Ellie Mae will be on the job following the recent death of another K-9 officer, Hutch. Police say Hutch had a condition similar to that of epilepsy in humans.
