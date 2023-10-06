UAW Says They’ve Made “Major Breakthrough” with GM

DETROIT, MI.–The United Auto Workers Strike has been going on for almost a month, but the union says they are making significant progress.

In a Facebook announcement Friday afternoon, UAW President Shawn Fain said they have had a “major breakthrough” regarding negotiations with General Motors. GM has agreed in writing to place electric battery manufacturing under the national contract with the UAW, which Fain calls a “big deal” because it will allow them to preserve union jobs. He claims that a threat to add the GM Arlington, Texas truck plant to the list of facilities already walking the picket line forced GM’s hand.

Fain didn’t say anything about strikes to plants in Indiana.

The union still hasn’t reached a tentative agreement with any of the Big Three automakers (Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis). The strike has been going on since September 15th.

In late September, the auto parts maker, Dana, which supplies parts to Detroit’s big three car manufacturers, laid off 240 employees in Fort Wayne. Dana said that the layoffs will only last only until an agreement to end the strike is reached.