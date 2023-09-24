Bob Dylan Performs Unannounced Set at Farm Aid 2023 in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE — People in attendance of Saturday’s “Farm Aid” event at the Ruoff Music Center were treated to a surprise appearance from Bob Dylan.

The 82-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was not announced for the event ahead of time. This was Dylan’s first appearance at Farm Aid since its second running back in 1986. He was backed by The Heartbreakers who famously played with Tom Petty prior to his passing in 2017.

Dylan would perform a three-song set consisting of “Maggie’s Farm”, “Positively 4th Street”, and “Ballad of A Thin Man.” The song, “Maggie’s Farm” served as the closing song for the first even Farm Aid in 1985. His performance of “Positively 4th Street” marked the first time Dylan performed the song publicly since 2013.

Other musicians involved in this year’s Farm Aid were Willie Nelson, Neil Young, and John Mellencamp. The Jim Irsay Band performed with Ann Wilson of Heart as well. Irsay himself would donate one-million-dollars to Farm Aid during the event. Country artist Sturgill Simpson also made a surprise appearance at the event performing alongside Margo Price and Bob Weir.