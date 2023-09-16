Hoosiers Rally, But Come up Short to Louisville at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS–The Louisville Cardinals jumped out to a 21-0 halftime lead and held on to the beat the Indiana Hoosier football team at Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday afternoon 21-14.

At halftime, Louisville had more than 300 yards of total offense and Indiana had just 107. Indiana came out to start the third quarter with an onside kick. They recovered.

After that, the Hoosiers would go down and score a touchdown on a 30-yard pass from Center Grove graduate Tayven Jackson to Jaylin Lucas. After the extra point, it was 21-7 Louisville.

Indiana got an interception from Phillip Dunnam. On the ensuing offensive drive, the Hoosiers would go 97 yards in 13 plays and get a two-yard touchdown run from Josh Henderson. The extra point made it 21-14 Louisville.

Indiana got the ball to the goal line late in the fourth quarter, but Henderson got stuffed on a 4th and goal. Louisville took over and ran out the clock to go to 3-0 on the season. Indiana drops to 1-2. It’s the first time that Louisville has been 3-0 since 2016.

In his first game as the full-time starter, Jackson completed 24 of 34 passes for 299 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Also for Indiana, Lucas had 98 yards receiving and 29 yards rushing.

Next up for Indiana, they battle Akron on Saturday September 23. Kickoff is at 7:30 pm with pregame coverage starting at 6:30 on 93.1 WIBC.

Louisville opens ACC play at home against Boston College next Saturday.