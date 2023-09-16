Noblesville Police Stop Stolen Car…That Wasn’t Actually Stolen

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Noblesville Police say they pulled a woman over earlier this week for driving a stolen car, but they soon learned that a reporting error meant the woman was, in fact, innocent.

Officers stopped the woman based on information they had gotten from a national crime database. They held their firearms as they had the woman, and her child, get out of the car. Then, they put her in handcuffs.

During this stop, though, they discovered that the woman was not actually a car thief.

Apparently, Indy Metro Police had incorrectly entered information about the stolen car into the database. IMPD confused the stolen car victim Ambra’s data with that of the woman Noblesville Police stopped, Amber.

Ambra and Amber did share the same last name, hence the mix-up.