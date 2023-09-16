IMPD: Man Shot and Killed in an Alley on the City’s Northeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police say a man was shot and killed in an alley between a laundromat and a tax service off 38th St. on the city’s northeast side.

“There’s no reason to believe any of the businesses are involved,” said IMPD Captain Mark McCardia. “This is very upsetting for our neighborhood. We should not have violence; we should not have people shooting and killing each other. It’s a horrible thing; it’s super sad.”

McCardia urged parents and others to intervene when they see loved ones engaging in dangerous behavior or resorting to gun violence to solve their problems.

“People know when their friends and young ones are carrying guns,” he said. “If you’ve got kids or teenagers or know teenagers in your neighborhood, or adults that think a gun is a solution to things, you need to make them aware that it is not. This (violence) is a community problem; we all need to come together.”

The shooting happened just before 7:00 p.m. The victim has not been identified, and cops say, so far, there are no suspects.