Two Found Dead in Michigan City Hotel, Police Investigating

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Michigan City hotel room Tuesday morning.
Officers say the two were found at the Dunes Inn Michigan City Hotel on North Frontage Road. At this time, it is not clear what happened, though police say this was likely an “isolated” incident.
If you know anything about this, please reach out to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department.
-
Famous Lafayette Restaurant Will Stay Closed Friday
-
Anne Hathaway is the New Republican Party Leader in Indiana
-
Harvest Nights Coming Back to Newfields
-
School District Requires Adult Supervision at Sporting Events
-
Jury Convicts Student of Attempted Murder at North Central High School
-
Security Guard, Customer Killed In Shooting At Menards
-
A Night With WIBC Presented By Relay Indiana! ** SOLD OUT**
-
FBI: Man Sought After Several SWAT Raids