Two Found Dead in Michigan City Hotel, Police Investigating

Published on September 12, 2023

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Michigan City hotel room Tuesday morning.

Officers say the two were found at the Dunes Inn Michigan City Hotel on North Frontage Road.  At this time, it is not clear what happened, though police say this was likely an “isolated” incident.

If you know anything about this, please reach out to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department.

