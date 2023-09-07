Chicago Suburb Plans “Poverty Simulation” In Country Club

Homelessness is becoming an issue in cities across the nation. A Chicago suburb believes they have a solution to bring awareness.

The City of Highland Park in Illinois is hosting an event for the community to understand what it’s like to be in poverty. You might think the event involves supporting food pantries, volunteering at shelters, assisting outreach programs, but that would be too easy.

The Alliance of Human Services is hosting a “poverty simulation.” Participants will be “put into situations in which they do not have enough resources and are forced to make difficult choices that can negatively impact them and their families.” The best part? The simulation takes place inside a country club!

In a ‘who saw this coming’ moment, the event has since been cancelled due to the thousands of critical comments and outrage.