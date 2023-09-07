Indiana Senator Todd Young Supports Joshua Kolar as Nominee for the Seventh Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals

WASHINGTON–U.S. Magistrate Judge for the Northern District of Indiana Joshua Kolar has been nominated to serve on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Seventh District. He has the support of Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young.

“You have seen his bio, and beyond his legal credentials, you are no doubt impressed – as I was – by his service in the U.S. Navy Reserves. The slogan for the Navy Reserves is ‘Ready now. Any time. Anywhere.’ In reviewing his judicial record and hearing from his colleagues, it is apparent that that slogan applies not only to Judge Kolar’s military service, but to his courtroom service as well,” said Young at a hearing put on by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Young says he’s received several letters of support for Kolar.

“This high praise comes from individuals he has worked for and with in the United States Attorney’s Office as well as those who have appeared before him in his current capacity as magistrate judge. I’m proud of Indiana’s string of judicial appointments that have been confirmed by bipartisan majorities. My hope is that this hearing will demonstrate that Judge Kolar is ‘Ready now. Any time. Anywhere,’ said Young.

As magistrate, Kolar presides over settlement, preliminary hearings, bail, and any cases where the parties consent to his jurisdiction.

Richard Federico of Kansas has been selected by the Biden administration to fill a vacancy on the Tenth Circuit. Federico is a federal public defender and a captain in the U.S. Navy reserves.