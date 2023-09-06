IMPD Investigating Fatal Crash on City’s Northwest Side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say at least one person died in an afternoon crash Wednesday on the city’s northwest side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to W. 71st Street and Georgetown Rd. just after noon about a crash involving possible entrapment.

At least one person was confirmed dead, but IMPD did not say if anyone else was hurt.

Traffic will be slow for the next several hours until the police investigation is complete. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

Police did provide information on what led to the crash as the investigation is ongoing.