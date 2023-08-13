Muncie Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash Friday

GRANT COUNTY — Saturday, just after 9:00 p.m. a motorcycle crash occurred resulting in the death of Garrett Gaddis of Muncie.

An investigation done by the Indiana State Police reveals that Grant County Sheriff’s Officers were trying to pull Gaddis over for a traffic violation on his Ducati Motorcycle when he fled northbound on State Road 9.

According to the press release Grant County Sheriff’s eventually stopped their pursuit, but officers from the Marion Police Department later observed Gaddis still speeding and began to follow him with their emergency lights on.

Later in the pursuit the motorcyclist collided with a Chrysler Pacifica as the vehicle was turning into a gas station. Gaddis was pronounced dead at the scene.