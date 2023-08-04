Charges Formally Filed Against Suspect in Muncie Mass Shooting

MUNCIE — The Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against one suspect arrested in Sunday’s mass shooting in Muncie. John Vance Jr. has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, and possession of a firearm.

Vance was released on Tuesday by the Muncie Police Department.

A probable cause affidavit states that an argument between Vance Jr and Bonner is what lead up to the shooting on Sunday night.

In it’s release the prosecutor’s office said that as of now Vance Jr. is not going to be charged in relation to the murder of 30 year-old Joseph Bonner. The office said investigation into Bonner’s death is still ongoing.