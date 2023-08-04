Listen Live
Man Arrested After Firing Shots At Officers In East Side Standoff

Published on August 4, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in custody after being holed up in a house for a few hours in a stand-off with police on the east side early Friday morning.

IMPD was called to a home near 38th Street and North Motthoeffer Rd. at around 2:30 a.m. When they got there a man inside of the home, who had a gun, refused to come out.

Capt. Don Weilhammer with IMPD said that at that moment there were three other adults inside the home along with seven children.

When police heard a gunshot near the home, that is when they called in SWAT officers.

Not long after calling for SWAT, police say the suspect inside the home fired several shots from inside the home outside towards the officers surrounding the house. No officers were hurt.

Soon after that, the suspect came out of the house and surrendered to police. Officers say the area around the house is secure and there is no longer any danger to the public.

 

 

