Soren Aldaco, a Detransitioner, is Suing a Medical Clinic

Soren Aldaco is a 21-year-old who is suing a medical clinic for “gross malpractice” after she underwent transition procedures.

At the age of 17 she was placed on puberty blockers and was pressured into a botched double mastectomy that Aldaco says left her “permanently disfigured.”

She went on “The Ingraham Angle” on Monday and told her story. It was rather traumatic as she revealed the details of her $1 million lawsuit, she filed last week against the doctors and nurse practitioner who, according to the suit, pushed her to transition, “irreversibly disfiguring and disabling” her with surgical mutilation while ignoring a host of mental health challenges she was struggling with at the time.

Aldaco continued on highlighting how transition surgery is currently being handled. She said, “”I want to make sure that this conversation is spoken about and talked about compassionately because I really do think that a bunch of people are hurting and the way we are handling it right now is just not appropriate.”

Aldaco is autistic and was hospitalized with a manic episode at 15. After a short meeting with a psychiatrist there, Aldaco said she was “coerced” into coming out as transgender. Two years later, she connected with a nurse at a transgender support group. After sharing her mental health struggles and identity confusion with the nurse, Aldaco said the nurse practitioner encouraged her to begin medically transitioning. The nurse wrote her prescriptions for “an outrageously large off-label dosage” of testosterone, the suit alleges.

Aldaco would go on to have a double mastectomy at the age of 19. The results were ugly. There were several complications after the surgery. Pools of blood gathered around Aldaco’s torso, and her nipples were peeling off. When she reached out to her surgeons over concerns that something was wrong, Aldaco says she was told that her complications were normal.

Aldaco ended up going to a hospital in Dallas where they treated the botched double mastectomy. Later, the CEO of the clinic where the botched surgery happened reached out. The CEO offered Aldaco a whopping $421.31 for her out-of-pocket costs or the ER visit on the condition she signed a non-disparagement agreement. What a slap in the face after everything Aldaco was put through.

