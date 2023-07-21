VP Kamala Harris’ Most Memorable Speeches

Vice President Kamala Harris stopped in Indy today. She was the keynote speaker at the Social Action Luncheon for the Delta Sigma Theta convention.

The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated’s National Convention has brought nearly 20,000 of their members to Indianapolis this week. Thursday afternoon, the Vice President spoke to over 7,000 of those members at a private luncheon. Her keynote speech focused on pro-choice and book banning.

Instead of focusing on the ridiculousness of her speech, let’s look back on some of her more finer and profound moments in public speaking history.

Now let’s go back through the passage of time…

First, we have the VP insulting all the victims and families of Pearl Harbor and 9/11 by comparing those travesties to January 6th.

Second, let’s listen back to her Congressional Space Medal of Honor ceremony speech where she sounded more like a kindergarten teacher than a Vice President.

Lastly, let’s unburdened by what has been with the VP breaking down Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (with some bonus moments.)

One thing is for sure, you can’t say her speeches aren’t memorable.