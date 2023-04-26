VP Kamala Harris Loves To Talk About The Passage of Time

President Biden has graced the world with countless head-scratching, eyebrow raising, confusing jumbled comments through the last several years. Here at the Hammer and Nigel Show we even dedicated the entire month of March to his Biden-ism’s with Biden Madness 2.0. Well, let’s not forget the other half of the country’s dynamic duo, who is known for her own frequent word salads, VP Kamala Harris.

The Vice President had many people saying “…what?” during a pro-abortion rally at Howard University Tuesday. Harris was telling the crowd how Republicans are pushing a national agenda against Americans from reproductive rights to LGBTQ+ protections. However, her message was lost when she went on a strange digression about time.

“Sooo, I think it’s very important…as you’ve heard from so many incredible leaders, for us, at every moment in time and certainly this one, to see the moment…in time in which we exist and are present….and to be able to contextualize it, to understand where we exist…in the history….and in the moment as it relates not only to the past but the future.”

The VP clearly has a fascination with time. Remember when she kept referring to the ‘passage of time?’

“Talking about the significance of the passage of time,…right?…the significance of the passage of time. So, when you think about it, …there is great significance to the passage of time in terms of what we need to do …to lay these wires. what we need to do to create these jobs. And there is such great significance to the passage of time when we think about a day …in the life of our children.”

Wow. Now isn’t that a perfect motivational poster just waiting to happen! Mrs. Harris you never cease to keep us befuddled.