VP Kamala Harris Has a New Catchphrase

It hasn’t even been a month and the vice president is back with another big helping of word salad. VP Kamala Harris has made it a bit of a trademark to not just talk in circles, but to create another circle within it.

Just last month, we heard VP Harris insert one of her favorite phrases “the significance of the passage of time.” In more recent weeks Harris is adding another phrase to her limited vocabulary: “unburdened by where we have been.” In this instance she was referring to clean energy economy.

“….skills and the ability to lead where we can be, unburdened by where we have been.”

You don’t have to take our word for it, just listen for yourself! We’ve put together a montage of moments where Harris pulled out the old “unburdened by” quote.