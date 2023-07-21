$50 Million Project Unveiled at Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS –Standing in the backdrop of the brand new $50 million Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion, a swine/livestock facility that will soon transition to a multifaceted indoor complex, Gov. Eric Holcomb proclaimed the project the epitome of Hoosier hard work and dedication.

On Thursday, Holcomb joined other notable figures at the Indiana State Fairgrounds for a ribbon-cutting event. The construction process started in December 2021, when workers removed the previous swine barn. The work included the preservation of the north-facing exterior of the 1923 barn.

The facility was unveiled just in time for the opening of the Indiana State Fair on July 28th.

“This is what Indiana is all about, where so many people from walks and terrains come together and say, ‘How are we going to do the best job possible,'” said Holcomb. “How will we have a multiuse, world-class place that serves 92 different counties year-round? I don’t know how fast you’re going to [be able] to turn it around event after event, but it’s got to be like a fast food restaurant. To think about what we’re going to be able to do and the people we’re going to touch.”

The Indiana Farm Bureau has entered into a 15-year agreement for the naming rights of a building. The Fall Creek Pavilion provides an impressive 118,000 square feet of exhibition space, accommodating up to 1,400 6 x 6 swine pens.

“This is a world-class livestock facility,” said Cindy Hoye, Executive Director of the Indiana State Fair. “It is a best-in-class multiuse facility. Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance and Indiana Farm Bureau, at the beginning of this project, believed in this wholeheartedly. Our partnership with them is phenomenal for the next 15 years.”

Hoye praised the work of Patrick Talty, who serves as the President of Indiana Sports Corp. Talty led a team, including NCAA officials, to find a solution to transform the Fall Creek Pavilion into a place where track and field competitions will take place. “Talk about leaving the campsite better than you found it and surpassing all expectations,” added Holcomb. I’ve heard that from almost every person I’ve met in the last half hour. Let me underscore what an enormous sense of gratitude [I have].”

According to Randy Kron, CEO of Indiana Farm Bureau, he was approached about supporting the Fall Creek Pavilion project nearly seven years ago.

“Governor [Holcomb], you may remember we were here doing groundbreaking, it was about 110 [degrees] in the shade, but you think about it, now we have a facility, air conditioning, it’s wonderful. Cindy [Hoye], all those that questioned, could it be done in time for the 2023 fair? You got it done, so congratulations.”