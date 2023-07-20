Listen Live
New DNA Revealed Related To Accused Serial Killer Herb Baumeister

Published on July 20, 2023

Investigators recently found two DNA profiles in Hamilton County homes that they believe might belong to the accused serial killer Herb Baumeister.

The Indiana State Police are processing a new set of remains that were sent to them, Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Zellison told WISH-TV that they are attempting to determine if the remains match those of previously identified individuals or are two people they had no prior knowledge of. Baumeister was the primary suspect in a series of killings between 1980 and 1996, luring young men back to his home in Westfield.

There were eleven known victims at the time when Baumeister took his own life in 1996, only 8 were identified. Police believe that new DNA technology could reveal the victim count to be the double the known number of victims.

 

